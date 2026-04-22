Mint Quick Edit | Will Tim Cook’s successor at Apple turn to chips and gizmos in the face of AI?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read22 Apr 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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Since John Ternus is Apple’s boss of hardware engineering, many expect a big bet on chips plus a renewed focus on gadgets.
Summary
Tim Cook will step aside this year for John Ternus to lead the iPhone maker. Will a CEO change help Apple regain its inventive ways? Will hardware dominate software? What about its weak spot—AI? Its strategy could save or sink its future.

Will Apple return to its roots for inspiration to survive the age of artificial intelligence (AI)? This question arises from news of CEO succession at the US-based company. This September, the role of Tim Cook, aged 65, will be taken over by John Ternus, who is 50. Cook will stay on as executive chairman.

Also Read | Apple names new CEO: Decoding Cook’s tenure, Ternus’s prospects

Since Ternus is Apple’s boss of hardware engineering, many expect a big bet on chips plus a renewed focus on gadgets designed to “change the world.” That’s what Apple did under Steve Jobs, CEO till August 2011. Long before the iPhone gave much of humanity a digital appendage, Jobs had made the world sit up with a computer anybody could use. Such dramatic disruption is rare.

Also Read | Apple is way behind in AI—and still making a fortune from it

Under Cook, the firm’s success story has mostly been about its business scale. As for tech innovation, its Apple Intelligence proved a damp quib, pushing it to seek refuge in Google’s Gemini AI.

Also Read | Apple sceptics have had to eat their words—at least for the time being

Sure, its market value zoomed above $4 trillion under Cook’s leadership. But a gizmo-maker given to fusing software and hardware into a single package will find the going hard if it can’t blaze new trails in both. To be equally inventive and market-savvy, it’ll need to “think different” well beyond an advertising slogan.

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