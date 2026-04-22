Will Apple return to its roots for inspiration to survive the age of artificial intelligence (AI)? This question arises from news of CEO succession at the US-based company. This September, the role of Tim Cook, aged 65, will be taken over by John Ternus, who is 50. Cook will stay on as executive chairman.
Mint Quick Edit | Will Tim Cook’s successor at Apple turn to chips and gizmos in the face of AI?
SummaryTim Cook will step aside this year for John Ternus to lead the iPhone maker. Will a CEO change help Apple regain its inventive ways? Will hardware dominate software? What about its weak spot—AI? Its strategy could save or sink its future.
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