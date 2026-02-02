Mint Quick Edit | Trade relief: The budget signals the end of an inspector raj at Indian ports
Amid trade turbulence, the budget promises relief from an old bugbear at Indian ports. With tech tools set to ease the grip of a legacy inspector raj, smoother customs passage may help manufacturers join global value chains. These reforms are welcome but don’t go far enough.
Amid an unravelling of global trade, the Union budget has proposed some welcome steps to ease the pain. As one-off relief for eligible export-oriented manufacturers in special economic zones, for example, it proposes a pathway to let them sell some of their output within India at a concessional duty rate.