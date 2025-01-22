Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s push for small government looks like a dice roll
Summary
- Its already poor odds of success look worse. The US President’s Department of Government Efficiency faces lawsuits and only Elon Musk will run it after Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out.
Though Donald Trump kicked off his second term as US President with a slew of big-bang announcements, the outcome of his plan to reduce the government’s size looks more dicey than before.
