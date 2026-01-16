Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s Greenland game pushes Nato to a moment of reckoning: Could it crack up?
Trump looks unlikely to back off on taking over this Arctic island even as European forces head there on a plausibly dual mission. Is the Nato alliance on the verge of a rupture that could tilt geopolitics in favour of America’s adversaries?
The US under President Donald Trump seems unwilling to step back from a plan to take over Greenland. This has put the Nato alliance to a severe test. As talks between Denmark, whose self-ruled territory it is, and America failed to resolve their standoff over the Arctic island, some of Nato’s European members including France, Sweden and Germany are reportedly sending forces to Greenland for its security.