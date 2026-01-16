Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | Trump's Greenland game pushes Nato to a moment of reckoning: Could it crack up?

Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s Greenland game pushes Nato to a moment of reckoning: Could it crack up?

Mint Editorial Board

Trump looks unlikely to back off on taking over this Arctic island even as European forces head there on a plausibly dual mission. Is the Nato alliance on the verge of a rupture that could tilt geopolitics in favour of America’s adversaries?

Nato may be staring at a moment of reckoning.
Gift this article

The US under President Donald Trump seems unwilling to step back from a plan to take over Greenland. This has put the Nato alliance to a severe test. As talks between Denmark, whose self-ruled territory it is, and America failed to resolve their standoff over the Arctic island, some of Nato’s European members including France, Sweden and Germany are reportedly sending forces to Greenland for its security.

Also Read | Trump says Greenland is vital for U.S.’s national security
Also Read | 2026 forecast: Expect a year of turbulence in the US and progress elsewhere

Also Read | Trump’s Venezuela playbook won’t work in Iran: Here’s why
