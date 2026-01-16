The US under President Donald Trump seems unwilling to step back from a plan to take over Greenland. This has put the Nato alliance to a severe test. As talks between Denmark, whose self-ruled territory it is, and America failed to resolve their standoff over the Arctic island, some of Nato’s European members including France, Sweden and Germany are reportedly sending forces to Greenland for its security.
