Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s Iran tariff threat puts more at risk than the White House may have realized
Just as India and the US strike a friendlier tone, Trump’s fresh tariff threat over Iran poses an awkward new risk. India’s trade with Iran may look small, but the signal sent is unsettling for exposing Indian autonomy to collateral damage in a larger American game.
Even as US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor struck a positive note on bilateral ties, President Donald Trump has again put India in a difficult position by announcing a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran. This could elevate the charge on Indian goods shipped to the US to 75% from an already-steep 50%.