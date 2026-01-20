Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s peace board and India’s Gaza calculus: Think every scenario through
Summary
A US-led Board of Peace for Gaza spells something of a dilemma for New Delhi in the context of India’s strategic autonomy. It’s a tough call. Here’s what must be weighed for a decision on joining it.
Should India join the Board of Peace for Gaza being set up by the US? This decision would hinge on what it implies for India’s strategic autonomy.
