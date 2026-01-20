Should India join the Board of Peace for Gaza being set up by the US? This decision would hinge on what it implies for India’s strategic autonomy.

While this post-war initiative has approval of the UN, a body whose power balance New Delhi wants updated to today’s reality, Board decisions would clearly be under US control. This risks the UN getting sidetracked.

The Board’s composition is arbitrary, like the $1 billion contribution required for long membership. A Palestinian body for Gaza’s administration is part of the US plan for the war-battered territory, but since its authority will be limited to education, municipal services, etc, with little say on redevelopment, Gazans may find themselves largely voiceless.

These drawbacks must be weighed against what gains Pax Americana (even if shaped by White House whimsy) can yield for India, apart from the risk of US ire if we don’t sign up and what help we can actually give Gazans within this US-created framework.

India’s participation is a call best made on a fine calculus of national interests in a range of plausible scenarios. Either way, it’s a moment for New Delhi to articulate India’s position on Gaza’s future.