Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s $5 million price tag on a US visa is no big shock

Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s $5 million price tag on a US visa is no big shock

Livemint

  • His Gold Card scheme amounts to hawking citizenship openly, but that’s probably par for the course. Those tempted by the offer should buy one soon. Its intrinsic value may be set for a long decline.

Trump has raised the bar even for the rich looking to resettle in America.
Gift this article

Amid the deportation of illegal immigrants from the US, President Donald Trump has come up with a ‘gold card’ visa plan that will give immigrants a US green card with an eventual pathway to citizenship.

Amid the deportation of illegal immigrants from the US, President Donald Trump has come up with a ‘gold card’ visa plan that will give immigrants a US green card with an eventual pathway to citizenship.

Also Read: Manu Joseph: America and the bearable loneliness of losing the West

To get this card, one must cough up $5 million, a kind of gateway fee to access the American dream. This route will replace the current EB-5 visa scheme, under which eligibility for a green card depends on investing $1 million in a US business that either creates or preserves at least 10 jobs there.

Also Read: Manu Joseph: America and the bearable loneliness of losing the West

To get this card, one must cough up $5 million, a kind of gateway fee to access the American dream. This route will replace the current EB-5 visa scheme, under which eligibility for a green card depends on investing $1 million in a US business that either creates or preserves at least 10 jobs there.

Also Read: Manu Joseph: Our politics is usually shaped by the people we dislike

In effect, Trump has raised the bar even for the rich looking to resettle in America. The country has always welcomed the wealthy. Its leader has simply turned it into a cash transaction.

Perhaps paths to citizenship being hawked so openly should not surprise anyone. Making America “great again", the president’s avowed mission, seems mostly about raking in as much money as possible.

Also Read: Manu Joseph: Migrating to the US has long been a rite of humiliation

Romantic notions of the US being a haven of human liberty need to be cast aside. If anything, it is signalling that its guarantee of the right to “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness" is just another commodity. Those tempted to buy that card should go for it before its intrinsic value drops.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.