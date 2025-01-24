Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Should Trump’s Stargate inspire India’s own?
Summary
- America’s big AI infrastructure project signals how pivotal winning an ‘arms race’ in this technology is seen to be as China challenges US dominance. India must catch up.
One major announcement that Donald Trump made soon after assuming office as US president was of the country’s Stargate project.
