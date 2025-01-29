Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s at it again, sending mixed signals
Summary
- How the US President is disposed towards India is hard to decode. He has again called us out for our tariffs. While we do need to ease trade barriers, the aim must be to boost Indian competitiveness.
Signals from Washington are proving hard to decode. What should we make of its disposition towards India? On one hand, US President Donald Trump’s statement of a likely visit as early as next month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlines the importance of bilateral ties.