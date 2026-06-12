Mint Quick Edit | Why Trump, Sheinbaum and Carney should watch the football final together

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read12 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump said he may not renew a trade pact between America, Mexico and Canada(X/@MLopezSanMartin)
Summary
Trump seems ready to kick aside the US trade deal with Mexico and Canada. Hope lies in leaders of the three host countries watching this July’s World Cup final together. Here’s what they ought to talk about.

Just as the Fifa World Cup hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada kicks off, US President Donald Trump has said he may not renew a trade pact between the three that he’d sponsored in 2018. By his claim, America doesn’t need anything from its neighbours.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar shine one last time?

This makes it less likely that Trump, Mexico’s leader Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada’s Mark Carney will watch the final match together on 19 July at a stadium near New York City. But if football conspires with goodwill to make that happen, here’s what Sheinbaum and Carney could volubly marvel at.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Will US hostility trump its hospitality?

First, teamwork: it’s the essential enabler of goals. Second, skill diversity: left- or right-footed, dribblers or long-shot-landers, it takes all kinds to weave magic. Third, a level playing field. Without one, it would’ve been pointless, since fair play is not just intrinsic to any real test of aptitude, it’s value generative for all sides once the rules are set equitably; bending the ball’s path is fine, but warping the game only leaves the world worse off.

And finally, the provision of a red-card send-off: unruly players don’t deserve to be on the pitch, and with the world watching, it pays to show decent respect for the opinions of humankind.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar shine one last time?

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