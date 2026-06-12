Mint Quick Edit | Why Trump, Sheinbaum and Carney should watch the football final together

First, teamwork: it’s the essential enabler of goals. Second, skill diversity: left- or right-footed, dribblers or long-shot-landers, it takes all kinds to weave magic. Third, a level playing field. Without one, it would’ve been pointless, since fair play is not just intrinsic to any real test of aptitude, it’s value generative for all sides once the rules are set equitably; bending the ball’s path is fine, but warping the game only leaves the world worse off.