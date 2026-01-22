Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s tariff self-goal: Americans have had to pay a heavy price
Summary
Economists had warned that tariffs are a tax on one’s own people. A new study has put numbers to it: US consumers have borne almost the entire burden of Trump’s trade barriers. But unless US inflation flares up, he may refuse to budge on his favourite policy tool.
A study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy has corroborated what economists had been shouting out loud but US President Donald Trump chose not to hear: that tariffs are effectively a consumption tax on one’s own people.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story