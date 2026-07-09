Mint Quick Edit | The US-Iran deal was called off by Trump but the war’s costs could steepen for him

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read9 Jul 2026, 07:01 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump declared the interim deal he signed on 17 June “over,” (REUTERS)
Summary
Conflict in West Asia has flared up again, unfortunately, but maybe the truce memo Trump signed on 17 June and now wants binned is still worth a lot more than its ink and paper. Think of America’s political economy.

There we go again. The peace memo between the US and Iran saw its value crash on a flare-up of mutual hostility in West Asia. Iran struck US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain as payback for America’s strikes on Iranian targets, announced as a punitive response to commercial vessels being menaced by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Nitin Pai: It's time for India to renew its relationship with Iran

Spotting a line crossed, US President Donald Trump declared the interim deal he signed on 17 June “over,” while throwing in a bunch of pejoratives for the regime in Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran vowed decisive action to protect its interests. “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold,” its top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

Also Read | Fresh West Asia flare-up clouds India's Iran oil options

With the Hormuz chokepoint in a haze again, oil shot up 6% to nearly $79 a barrel. India’s BSE Sensex share index tumbled 2.2% on Wednesday. Tehran wants full control over Hormuz, but the US interpretation of the memo doesn’t allow it.

Also Read | The clutches of Hormuz: India needs a carefully designed escape plan

Perhaps crude prices would’ve gone higher had it not been for Trump’s domestic constraints. No matter how we analyse US politics, the overall cost of a return to war seems to be steepening for the White House as time ticks on. It argues for a flip back to peace.

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