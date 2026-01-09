Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s withdrawal of America from global institutions will return to haunt Uncle Sam
Summary
By walking away from multilateral set-ups, Washington may believe it’s acting in its self-interest. But it isn’t. Turning its back on global crises like climate change will only diminish its ability to project power beyond its borders. The White House needs to think again.
President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of more than five dozen global organizations. As the White House put it, these “no longer serve American interests" and promote “ineffective or hostile agendas."
