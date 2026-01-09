Hello User
Mint Quick Edit | Trump's withdrawal of America from global institutions will return to haunt Uncle Sam

Mint Quick Edit | Trump’s withdrawal of America from global institutions will return to haunt Uncle Sam

Mint Editorial Board

By walking away from multilateral set-ups, Washington may believe it’s acting in its self-interest. But it isn’t. Turning its back on global crises like climate change will only diminish its ability to project power beyond its borders. The White House needs to think again.

The withdrawal underscores what a Trump-reshaped America is all about: itself.
President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of more than five dozen global organizations. As the White House put it, these “no longer serve American interests" and promote “ineffective or hostile agendas."

Also Read | The climate threat isn’t a con job: Confront its denial with scientific evidence

A variety of causes, from climate action to health and human rights, will be left bereft of US funding. Particularly damaging is the US withdrawal from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, although it’s consistent with Trump’s view of the crisis as a “hoax."

Also Read | Why innovation alone won’t suffice to solve the world’s climate crisis

The burden of saving the world from the ill-effects of a disastrous warm-up will have to be borne by others, even as the US turns its military focus to the Arctic Ocean, where a fast-melting polar ice-cap is opening navigation routes and fuelling America’s threat perception from Russian and Chinese naval forces.

The White House seems to see no irony in that. If anything, it only underscores what a Trump-reshaped America is all about: itself.

Also Read | CoP-30 cop-out: Why businesses mustn’t wait for a global climate consensus

It is a profoundly myopic approach for the simple reason that US leadership was based not just on Uncle Sam’s might, but also perceptions of it being a force for a better world. If that’s lost, others would have no stake in its survival as the world’s most powerful country.

