Mint Quick Edit | Trump's 'forced labour' tariffs face legal scrutiny: keep track of this case in court

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read5 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Trump’s earlier ‘reciprocal tariffs’ fell on procedural grounds. (REUTERS)
Summary
Democrats have dragged Trump’s latest import duties—levied after dubious investigations—to court in the US. This case differs from the last one that saw reciprocal tariffs dropped for being illegal. Which is all the more reason for India to keep watch.

President Donald Trump’s Section 301 tariffs face internal resistance, with 25 Democrat-led states challenging them in the US Court of International Trade.

The coalition has argued that these re-impose the same sweeping tariffs that earlier failed judicial scrutiny and hurt American businesses as well as consumers.

What’s more, no evidence has been produced to show that forced labour is used by the value chains of exporters in targeted countries, even if it would qualify as an unfair trade practice under the law that Washington invoked.

There is no saying what the court will decide, but the US administration has shown a propensity to deploy tariffs by hook or crook, which should be reason enough to give the findings of its forced labour probes a good hard look.

Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ fell on procedural grounds. His Section 301 barriers seem firmer on that score, but the discrimination being alleged against the US to justify them lacks credibility.

As India and the US pursue negotiations for a trade deal, it would be best if New Delhi keeps track of legal proceedings in America. Nothing needs to be signed in a hurry. Remember, this is a relationship between economies, not individuals.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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