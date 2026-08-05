Mint Quick Edit | Trump's 'forced labour' tariffs face legal scrutiny: keep track of this case in court

President Donald Trump’s Section 301 tariffs face internal resistance, with 25 Democrat-led states challenging them in the US Court of International Trade.
The coalition has argued that these re-impose the same sweeping tariffs that earlier failed judicial scrutiny and hurt American businesses as well as consumers.
What’s more, no evidence has been produced to show that forced labour is used by the value chains of exporters in targeted countries, even if it would qualify as an unfair trade practice under the law that Washington invoked.