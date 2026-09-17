The imposition of a charge on payments to merchants made using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has evoked wide disappointment. As the government has emphasized, sellers must bear this fee, not buyers. Transactions of up to ₹2,000 are exempt, while the rest (barring a few special categories) will have to part with a 0.4% levy with a cap of ₹300.
Mint Quick Edit | The UPI platform must pay for itself, sure, but let’s also promote India’s digital rupee
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