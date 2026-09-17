Mint Quick Edit | The UPI platform must pay for itself, sure, but let’s also promote India’s digital rupee

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read17 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Although UPI is convenient, it involves banks.
Summary
A fee on merchant transactions via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has left many dismayed, although this regime will be lightly applied. Regardless of the move’s impact, it’s time to popularize the e-rupee, a central bank digital currency waiting in the wings.

The imposition of a charge on payments to merchants made using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has evoked wide disappointment. As the government has emphasized, sellers must bear this fee, not buyers. Transactions of up to 2,000 are exempt, while the rest (barring a few special categories) will have to part with a 0.4% levy with a cap of 300.

This will be shared by payment apps and the banks hosting the accounts at both ends of the transfer. The rules also leave person-to-person payments charge-free. The fee is nominal, and while merchants may or may not sneakily raise prices to make up for it, it’s vital that this platform can sustain itself and isn’t starved of funds needed for cybersecurity and upgrades.

This is also the right time to popularize the central bank’s digital currency, the e-rupee, as an alternative. Although UPI is convenient, it involves banks. E-rupee wallets run by the central bank could let it work like cash, free of intermediary risk, since it has the same financial status as an ‘IOU’ issued directly by the monetary authority.

Also, the underlying technology of such digital currencies holds the potential to make it the money of the future, globally, and we must keep up.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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