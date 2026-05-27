Mint Quick Edit | US-Iran ceasefire under threat: both sides must return to peace talks right away

When it comes to the West Asia war, there’s no escape from the haze of its dust-storm. US President Donald Trump had ignited hope of a peace deal with Iran, while Tehran kept rejecting his assertions, even though talks have clearly been in progress. But then, out of the blue, the conflict turned “kinetic” again, a euphemism for armed attacks.
A month-and-a-half long truce could come unstuck after the US struck a missile launch site in Iran, as reported, apart from a few Iranian boats that it alleges were trying to mine the Strait of Hormuz. Washington called it an act of self-defence but didn’t elaborate.
Meanwhile, Tehran too had earlier reportedly shot down a “hostile” stealth drone and targeted a vessel at sea. Israel, on its part, has intensified its Lebanon campaign against an Iran-backed militia. All this, right after Trump tried to expand the Abraham Accords across West Asia all the way to Pakistan.