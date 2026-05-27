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Mint Quick Edit | US-Iran ceasefire under threat: both sides must return to peace talks right away

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read27 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The truce could come unstuck after a month-and-a-half.
The truce could come unstuck after a month-and-a-half.(AFP)
Summary

The fragile truce in the Gulf risks yielding to an armed flare-up, with peace talks between Washington and Tehran among the early casualties. Iran won’t budge on some issues but Trump must do what resolving this conflict demands.

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When it comes to the West Asia war, there’s no escape from the haze of its dust-storm. US President Donald Trump had ignited hope of a peace deal with Iran, while Tehran kept rejecting his assertions, even though talks have clearly been in progress. But then, out of the blue, the conflict turned “kinetic” again, a euphemism for armed attacks.

When it comes to the West Asia war, there’s no escape from the haze of its dust-storm. US President Donald Trump had ignited hope of a peace deal with Iran, while Tehran kept rejecting his assertions, even though talks have clearly been in progress. But then, out of the blue, the conflict turned “kinetic” again, a euphemism for armed attacks.

Also Read | A ceasefire will not prevent the Iran war’s economic harm

A month-and-a-half long truce could come unstuck after the US struck a missile launch site in Iran, as reported, apart from a few Iranian boats that it alleges were trying to mine the Strait of Hormuz. Washington called it an act of self-defence but didn’t elaborate.

Also Read | Is the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire a pause or tactical turning point?

Meanwhile, Tehran too had earlier reportedly shot down a “hostile” stealth drone and targeted a vessel at sea. Israel, on its part, has intensified its Lebanon campaign against an Iran-backed militia. All this, right after Trump tried to expand the Abraham Accords across West Asia all the way to Pakistan.

Also Read | Peace prospects: Can America and Iran reset their gnash equilibrium?

Lasting peace is far harder to forge than efforts to talk up markets have proven so far. Iran is suspected to have small unmanned submarines in play. Even if America needs to ease some of its nuclear demands from Iran, for the sake of the US economy and the world’s, it should.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | US-Iran ceasefire under threat: both sides must return to peace talks right away

Mint Quick Edit | US-Iran ceasefire under threat: both sides must return to peace talks right away

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read27 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The truce could come unstuck after a month-and-a-half.
The truce could come unstuck after a month-and-a-half.(AFP)
Summary

The fragile truce in the Gulf risks yielding to an armed flare-up, with peace talks between Washington and Tehran among the early casualties. Iran won’t budge on some issues but Trump must do what resolving this conflict demands.

Gift this article

When it comes to the West Asia war, there’s no escape from the haze of its dust-storm. US President Donald Trump had ignited hope of a peace deal with Iran, while Tehran kept rejecting his assertions, even though talks have clearly been in progress. But then, out of the blue, the conflict turned “kinetic” again, a euphemism for armed attacks.

When it comes to the West Asia war, there’s no escape from the haze of its dust-storm. US President Donald Trump had ignited hope of a peace deal with Iran, while Tehran kept rejecting his assertions, even though talks have clearly been in progress. But then, out of the blue, the conflict turned “kinetic” again, a euphemism for armed attacks.

Also Read | A ceasefire will not prevent the Iran war’s economic harm

A month-and-a-half long truce could come unstuck after the US struck a missile launch site in Iran, as reported, apart from a few Iranian boats that it alleges were trying to mine the Strait of Hormuz. Washington called it an act of self-defence but didn’t elaborate.

Also Read | Is the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire a pause or tactical turning point?

Meanwhile, Tehran too had earlier reportedly shot down a “hostile” stealth drone and targeted a vessel at sea. Israel, on its part, has intensified its Lebanon campaign against an Iran-backed militia. All this, right after Trump tried to expand the Abraham Accords across West Asia all the way to Pakistan.

Also Read | Peace prospects: Can America and Iran reset their gnash equilibrium?

Lasting peace is far harder to forge than efforts to talk up markets have proven so far. Iran is suspected to have small unmanned submarines in play. Even if America needs to ease some of its nuclear demands from Iran, for the sake of the US economy and the world’s, it should.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | US-Iran ceasefire under threat: both sides must return to peace talks right away
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