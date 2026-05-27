Mint Quick Edit | US-Iran ceasefire under threat: both sides must return to peace talks right away

When it comes to the West Asia war, there’s no escape from the haze of its dust-storm. US President Donald Trump had ignited hope of a peace deal with Iran, while Tehran kept rejecting his assertions, even though talks have clearly been in progress. But then, out of the blue, the conflict turned “kinetic” again, a euphemism for armed attacks.
When it comes to the West Asia war, there’s no escape from the haze of its dust-storm. US President Donald Trump had ignited hope of a peace deal with Iran, while Tehran kept rejecting his assertions, even though talks have clearly been in progress. But then, out of the blue, the conflict turned “kinetic” again, a euphemism for armed attacks.
A month-and-a-half long truce could come unstuck after the US struck a missile launch site in Iran, as reported, apart from a few Iranian boats that it alleges were trying to mine the Strait of Hormuz. Washington called it an act of self-defence but didn’t elaborate.
Meanwhile, Tehran too had earlier reportedly shot down a “hostile” stealth drone and targeted a vessel at sea. Israel, on its part, has intensified its Lebanon campaign against an Iran-backed militia. All this, right after Trump tried to expand the Abraham Accords across West Asia all the way to Pakistan.
Lasting peace is far harder to forge than efforts to talk up markets have proven so far. Iran is suspected to have small unmanned submarines in play. Even if America needs to ease some of its nuclear demands from Iran, for the sake of the US economy and the world’s, it should.