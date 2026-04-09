The 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran sprang Indian shares up on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices ending nearly 4% up, mirroring similar gains in other markets. US President Donald Trump’s earlier threat of wiping out a “whole civilization” and Tehran’s combative response had frayed investor nerves so badly that the relief felt palpable.
Mint Quick Edit | The US-Iran ceasefire's stock-market leap: A blip or a peace deal within reach?
SummaryMarkets rode a wave of relief as a break in the US-Israel-Iran war softened crude oil prices and allayed fears of disaster. Indian stock market indices went up nearly 4% on Wednesday. But then, peace is easier sought than achieved.
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