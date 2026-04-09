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Mint Quick Edit | The US-Iran ceasefire's stock-market leap: A blip or a peace deal within reach?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read9 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The direction of stock prices will depend significantly on what happens next.
The direction of stock prices will depend significantly on what happens next.(AI-generated image)
Summary

Markets rode a wave of relief as a break in the US-Israel-Iran war softened crude oil prices and allayed fears of disaster. Indian stock market indices went up nearly 4% on Wednesday. But then, peace is easier sought than achieved.

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The 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran sprang Indian shares up on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices ending nearly 4% up, mirroring similar gains in other markets. US President Donald Trump’s earlier threat of wiping out a “whole civilization” and Tehran’s combative response had frayed investor nerves so badly that the relief felt palpable.

The 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran sprang Indian shares up on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices ending nearly 4% up, mirroring similar gains in other markets. US President Donald Trump’s earlier threat of wiping out a “whole civilization” and Tehran’s combative response had frayed investor nerves so badly that the relief felt palpable.

Also Read | Bank Nifty rallies amid ceasefire, RBI policy decision

The news sent crude oil prices down 14% to under $95 a barrel even as the rupee strengthened against the dollar. Hopes of a lasting peace deal, however, shouldn’t get ahead of the facts. Truce talks are due to begin, but the stated positions of both sides suggest that peace is easier sought than achieved. The direction of stock prices will depend significantly on what happens next.

Also Read | Why this crude oil crisis is unlikely to play out the way past supply shocks did

Iran still seems bent on retaining its uranium enrichment facilities and control of the Hormuz shipping passage, both of which may be deal-wreckers for the US; as reported, Iran also wants Israel to back off from Lebanon.

Also Read | Status quo on repo rate to continue as RBI gauges impact of oil shock

Since Tehran appears to see itself as the victor (just as Trump might see himself), what terms it may try to set for other oil producers in the Gulf also remain unclear. For now, though, we can all breathe a little easier. An all-out disaster has been averted.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The US-Iran ceasefire's stock-market leap: A blip or a peace deal within reach?

Mint Quick Edit | The US-Iran ceasefire's stock-market leap: A blip or a peace deal within reach?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read9 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The direction of stock prices will depend significantly on what happens next.
The direction of stock prices will depend significantly on what happens next.(AI-generated image)
Summary

Markets rode a wave of relief as a break in the US-Israel-Iran war softened crude oil prices and allayed fears of disaster. Indian stock market indices went up nearly 4% on Wednesday. But then, peace is easier sought than achieved.

Gift this article

The 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran sprang Indian shares up on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices ending nearly 4% up, mirroring similar gains in other markets. US President Donald Trump’s earlier threat of wiping out a “whole civilization” and Tehran’s combative response had frayed investor nerves so badly that the relief felt palpable.

The 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran sprang Indian shares up on Wednesday, with both benchmark indices ending nearly 4% up, mirroring similar gains in other markets. US President Donald Trump’s earlier threat of wiping out a “whole civilization” and Tehran’s combative response had frayed investor nerves so badly that the relief felt palpable.

Also Read | Bank Nifty rallies amid ceasefire, RBI policy decision

The news sent crude oil prices down 14% to under $95 a barrel even as the rupee strengthened against the dollar. Hopes of a lasting peace deal, however, shouldn’t get ahead of the facts. Truce talks are due to begin, but the stated positions of both sides suggest that peace is easier sought than achieved. The direction of stock prices will depend significantly on what happens next.

Also Read | Why this crude oil crisis is unlikely to play out the way past supply shocks did

Iran still seems bent on retaining its uranium enrichment facilities and control of the Hormuz shipping passage, both of which may be deal-wreckers for the US; as reported, Iran also wants Israel to back off from Lebanon.

Also Read | Status quo on repo rate to continue as RBI gauges impact of oil shock

Since Tehran appears to see itself as the victor (just as Trump might see himself), what terms it may try to set for other oil producers in the Gulf also remain unclear. For now, though, we can all breathe a little easier. An all-out disaster has been averted.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The US-Iran ceasefire's stock-market leap: A blip or a peace deal within reach?
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