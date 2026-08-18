Mint Quick Edit | The US-Iran memo may be irrelevant but the future of this chokepoint is not

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read18 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Both the US and Iran claim control of the Strait of Hormuz.(AFP)
Summary
The truce fell apart weeks ago and the Strait of Hormuz is still held hostage by war, with both Iran and the US claiming control of it. As global oil stockpiles run down, this game of mutually assured obstruction must end.

With mutual strikes continuing and both the US and Iran having declared the unceremonious binning of their June memo on an interim truce, it’s effectively inconsequential whether the peace it promised gets a timeline extension after the 60-day period’s expiry on Monday.

Yet, how the situation unfolds is being watched closely for what comes next.

With or without the memo’s renewal, the world must reckon with a muddle of claims on what matters to global markets: the status of the Gulf’s chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.

The US-Iran deadlock arises from here. Both countries claim control of it. Both have asserted or hinted of permanent rights over it, signalling a world in which shipping lanes can be held hostage by military force. Ship traffic through the strait remains a trickle regardless of who actually controls it.

What’s clear is that this mutually assured obstruction must end before the oil reserves released by China and others run thin and lose their cooling effect on crude prices.

To reduce the likelihood of an oil after-shock, the US may need to accept that its campaign has not yielded the results it sought. It is time to cut losses, put this war in the past and relieve markets.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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