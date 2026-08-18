Mint Quick Edit | The US-Iran memo may be irrelevant but the future of this chokepoint is not

With mutual strikes continuing and both the US and Iran having declared the unceremonious binning of their June memo on an interim truce, it’s effectively inconsequential whether the peace it promised gets a timeline extension after the 60-day period’s expiry on Monday.
Yet, how the situation unfolds is being watched closely for what comes next.
With or without the memo’s renewal, the world must reckon with a muddle of claims on what matters to global markets: the status of the Gulf’s chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz.