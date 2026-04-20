The US has extended by 30 days its waiver from sanctions for Russian oil purchases. Just days ago, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent had ruled that out. This flip-flop is a relief.
Mint Quick Edit | A US reprieve for buyers of Russian oil offers momentary relief at best
SummaryUS President Trump’s Russian oil waiver may have been granted under the duress of petrol prices running above $1 per litre in America. As every barrel counts, what we await is a return to oil and gas supplies flowing freely out of the Gulf via Hormuz.
The US has extended by 30 days its waiver from sanctions for Russian oil purchases. Just days ago, US Treasury secretary Scott Bessent had ruled that out. This flip-flop is a relief.
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