Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | Why US sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil help nobody—not even America

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read19 May 2026, 07:01 AM IST
The US seems aware that with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, hydrocarbon shortages remain a significant global risk.
The US seems aware that with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, hydrocarbon shortages remain a significant global risk. (AFP)
Summary

With the Strait of Hormuz still shut, the global energy crisis is far from over. America must study how markets work to understand why its sanctions are self-defeating.

Gift this article

America has reportedly extended the waiver of its sanctions on purchases of Russian crude oil by another 30 days, just days after it expired. This reduces uncertainty over India’s oil imports from Russia, even as New Delhi has made it clear that India’s oil-buying is not affected by third-party impositions.

America has reportedly extended the waiver of its sanctions on purchases of Russian crude oil by another 30 days, just days after it expired. This reduces uncertainty over India’s oil imports from Russia, even as New Delhi has made it clear that India’s oil-buying is not affected by third-party impositions.

“We have been purchasing from Russia before, during the waiver and now,” Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said on Monday, adding that these imports are guided by commercial considerations.

“We have been purchasing from Russia before, during the waiver and now,” Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said on Monday, adding that these imports are guided by commercial considerations.

Also Read | Sanctions: The default tool of hard diplomacy in a turbulent world

That said, India’s oil imports from Russia were reported to have dropped initially in the wake of sanctions, before the West Asia war prompted Washington to suspend them in a bid to enhance global supplies.

Also Read | Why rising waterborne oil supplies remain lifeline of global energy grid

The US seems aware that with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, hydrocarbon shortages remain a significant global risk. It should also recognize that the use of geopolitical tools that constrain overall supply are self-defeating whether or not it’s war-time.

Also Read | India’s 2047 clock is ticking: act now to acquire war-shock resilience

Despite US boasts of self-sufficiency, its retail petrol prices have shot up since 28 February. That’s how markets work. It’s in the whole world’s interest, including America’s, to let oil flow freely.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Why US sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil help nobody—not even America

Mint Quick Edit | Why US sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil help nobody—not even America

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read19 May 2026, 07:01 AM IST
The US seems aware that with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, hydrocarbon shortages remain a significant global risk.
The US seems aware that with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, hydrocarbon shortages remain a significant global risk. (AFP)
Summary

With the Strait of Hormuz still shut, the global energy crisis is far from over. America must study how markets work to understand why its sanctions are self-defeating.

Gift this article

America has reportedly extended the waiver of its sanctions on purchases of Russian crude oil by another 30 days, just days after it expired. This reduces uncertainty over India’s oil imports from Russia, even as New Delhi has made it clear that India’s oil-buying is not affected by third-party impositions.

America has reportedly extended the waiver of its sanctions on purchases of Russian crude oil by another 30 days, just days after it expired. This reduces uncertainty over India’s oil imports from Russia, even as New Delhi has made it clear that India’s oil-buying is not affected by third-party impositions.

“We have been purchasing from Russia before, during the waiver and now,” Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said on Monday, adding that these imports are guided by commercial considerations.

“We have been purchasing from Russia before, during the waiver and now,” Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said on Monday, adding that these imports are guided by commercial considerations.

Also Read | Sanctions: The default tool of hard diplomacy in a turbulent world

That said, India’s oil imports from Russia were reported to have dropped initially in the wake of sanctions, before the West Asia war prompted Washington to suspend them in a bid to enhance global supplies.

Also Read | Why rising waterborne oil supplies remain lifeline of global energy grid

The US seems aware that with the Strait of Hormuz still shut, hydrocarbon shortages remain a significant global risk. It should also recognize that the use of geopolitical tools that constrain overall supply are self-defeating whether or not it’s war-time.

Also Read | India’s 2047 clock is ticking: act now to acquire war-shock resilience

Despite US boasts of self-sufficiency, its retail petrol prices have shot up since 28 February. That’s how markets work. It’s in the whole world’s interest, including America’s, to let oil flow freely.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Why US sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil help nobody—not even America
Read Next Story