Mint Quick Edit | What’s in a username? Ask WhatsApp, which plans to roll out a new security assurer

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read1 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
logo
WhatsApp's safety flaw needed a fix.(REUTERS)
Summary
The messaging platform’s move to mask phone numbers is welcome from a safety perspective. Could WhatsApp, marketed by Meta in India as a privacy assurer, do away with numbers altogether?

Meta has announced a new feature to improve privacy for WhatsApp users. In a blog post, it said this platform will allow the use of usernames to connect with “new people” without revealing phone numbers.

Also Read | WhatsApp usernames: The implications for India's SIM-binding plan

This could benefit those reluctant to give their number out but need the app for communication. It’s also helpful for chat groups, many of which have strangers as members who can access one’s contact data for misuse. This safety flaw needed a fix.

Also Read | Andy Mukherjee: will Kunal Shah help create Meta’s super-app?

The solution will only be rolled out later this year, though. Starting this week, users can reserve usernames, with businesses, creators and organizations invited to use existing tags from Meta’s other apps, Facebook and Instagram.

Also Read | WhatsApp’s Cred strategy: Meta can buy talent but success takes a lot more

Some years ago, WhatsApp was marketed in India as a privacy assurer, given its end-to-end chat encryption. Today, it seems in a position to do away with phone-number linking altogether, with an email ID acting as an identifier. With privacy a big draw for users who wish not to be spammed or stalked online, it could be a hit.

How authorities may react is another matter, especially in India, where numbers are linked with biometric data. But then, various messaging tools exist that aren’t.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.