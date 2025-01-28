Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Uttarakhand’s UCC: A model code?
Summary
- The state is the first in Independent India to adopt a uniform civil code and other BJP-ruled states may follow. What explains Uttarakhand’s stiff rules on live-in relationships?
On Monday, Uttarakhand became the first state of free India to adopt a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), although it isn’t the first to have one, since Goa has had it since Portuguese rule.
