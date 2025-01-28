Mint Quick Edit | Uttarakhand’s UCC: A model code?

On Monday, Uttarakhand became the first state of free India to adopt a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), although it isn’t the first to have one, since Goa has had it since Portuguese rule.

Uttarakhand’s rules on civil matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance will apply uniformly to people of all faiths, though with Scheduled Tribes exempt from the code. Among other things, the Muslim practice of polygamy is no longer allowed.

Such uniformity has been advocated by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for decades, and the Uttarakhand experiment may be adopted in other BJP-ruled states as well.

The code has been pitched on an argument of equal rights for men and women. But what Uttarakhand has brought in smacks of overreach. The state will now require all live-in relationships, for example, to be registered. This is not just an intrusion into the private lives of people, it flies against the very idea of such cohabitation.

Formal registration takes it a step closer to marriage, as it’s a public declaration. The aim seems to be to ensure that intimate relationships have social sanction. This is at odds with people’s right to privacy and individual liberty.