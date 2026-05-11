Mint Quick Edit | A war lesson for the mighty: don’t think twice but thrice before starting one

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read11 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Moscow may see itself as a victor in a position to dictate peace terms.(AFP)
Summary
Putin has dropped his strongest hint yet of his will to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. But it’s easier said than done, a problem he shares with America’s Trump, who seems no less trapped by a reckless decision.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted of an end to his country’s war with Ukraine in his strongest signal yet of a will to reach a negotiated settlement after more than four years of active hostilities. For quite some time, it has looked like a stalemate. But with Kyiv’s Nato backers divided, Moscow may see itself as a victor in a position to dictate peace terms.

Also Read | Harsh Pant: Why modern wars are longer, messier and harder to win

That it has China on its side might have added to Russia’s confidence. The Gulf war has boosted its oil and gas revenues too. Western sanctions have done little to make Moscow fall in line with Nato’s demands.

Also Read | Four years of the Russia-Ukraine war: Why peace remains so elusive

Ending a war, of course, is easier said than done. Substantive gains must be shown to justify sacrifices. The same dilemma confronts US President Donald Trump, who seems keen on a return to peace in West Asia but needs a face-saver to explain why he joined Israel in attacking Iran.

Also Read | Iran war: Trump’s tendency to fly by the seat of his pants is deadly

The days of all-out victory, with a surrender by one side, appear to be a relic of the past. This makes popular perceptions especially important. But the real lesson may be that leaders must think not twice but thrice before they wage war. It’s easy for a big-power aggressor to look like a loser. And for the mighty, that could prove particularly costly.

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