Russian President Vladimir Putin has hinted of an end to his country’s war with Ukraine in his strongest signal yet of a will to reach a negotiated settlement after more than four years of active hostilities. For quite some time, it has looked like a stalemate. But with Kyiv’s Nato backers divided, Moscow may see itself as a victor in a position to dictate peace terms.
Mint Quick Edit | A war lesson for the mighty: don’t think twice but thrice before starting one
SummaryPutin has dropped his strongest hint yet of his will to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. But it’s easier said than done, a problem he shares with America’s Trump, who seems no less trapped by a reckless decision.
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