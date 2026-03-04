Today’s India is a far cry from 1991’s, when we were so dollar-starved that a Gulf war forced a reckoning on economic policy. Our kitty of foreign exchange is large. Yet, hostilities in West Asia, this time with Iran in the crosshairs of the US and Israel, have erupted at a particularly bad time for the Indian rupee.
Mint Quick Edit | War reverberations from West Asia: Why RBI may need to heighten its rupee vigil
SummaryIndia is armed with forex reserves but another gulf war has erupted at an unusually bad time for the Indian rupee. If war pressure intensifies, expect currency watchers to keep track of how the Reserve Bank manages the rupee’s managed float.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More