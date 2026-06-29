Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | From lose-lose to win-win in West Asia: can Trump do what past presidents couldn’t?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read29 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
It’s for today’s US leadership to attempt a win-win in West Asia.
It’s for today’s US leadership to attempt a win-win in West Asia.(REUTERS)
Summary

Violence in West Asia hasn’t ceased. But then, its volatility is a decades-old story. For durable peace in the region, its most knotty problem would need to be resolved. Does today’s White House have what it takes for that?

Gift this article

The fragility of the US-Iran post-war memo signed on 17 June was laid bare over the weekend by an eruption of armed hostility. The US said it had struck Iranian military sites in retaliation to an alleged attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran aimed drones at US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The fragility of the US-Iran post-war memo signed on 17 June was laid bare over the weekend by an eruption of armed hostility. The US said it had struck Iranian military sites in retaliation to an alleged attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran aimed drones at US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Also Read | Nitin Pai: It's time for India to renew its relationship with Iran

Farther west, violence hasn’t ceased even after a US-brokered framework deal between Israel and Lebanon, the success of which hinges on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese land and Iran’s proxy militia Hezbollah being disarmed.

That seems like a tall order, given the big context of regional instability: the right of both Israel and Palestine to exist, without Tel Aviv denying both the latter and the human rights of Palestinians.

Also Read | A ceasefire will not prevent the Iran war’s economic harm

What Saudi Arabia urged the White House after Al-Qaeda’s terror attacks of 9/11, that West Asia’s post-1948 crisis needs to be resolved, taken as badly timed then, may need reiteration for enduring peace. Israel’s war on Gaza may have shifted global opinion in that direction.

Now it’s for today’s US leadership to attempt what even Nobel peace laureates failed to achieve, a win-win in West Asia, before China spies an opening.

Also Read | The US-Iran deal: a pause at best while thorny differences persist
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | From lose-lose to win-win in West Asia: can Trump do what past presidents couldn’t?

Mint Quick Edit | From lose-lose to win-win in West Asia: can Trump do what past presidents couldn’t?

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read29 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
It’s for today’s US leadership to attempt a win-win in West Asia.
It’s for today’s US leadership to attempt a win-win in West Asia.(REUTERS)
Summary

Violence in West Asia hasn’t ceased. But then, its volatility is a decades-old story. For durable peace in the region, its most knotty problem would need to be resolved. Does today’s White House have what it takes for that?

Gift this article

The fragility of the US-Iran post-war memo signed on 17 June was laid bare over the weekend by an eruption of armed hostility. The US said it had struck Iranian military sites in retaliation to an alleged attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran aimed drones at US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

The fragility of the US-Iran post-war memo signed on 17 June was laid bare over the weekend by an eruption of armed hostility. The US said it had struck Iranian military sites in retaliation to an alleged attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran aimed drones at US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Also Read | Nitin Pai: It's time for India to renew its relationship with Iran

Farther west, violence hasn’t ceased even after a US-brokered framework deal between Israel and Lebanon, the success of which hinges on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese land and Iran’s proxy militia Hezbollah being disarmed.

That seems like a tall order, given the big context of regional instability: the right of both Israel and Palestine to exist, without Tel Aviv denying both the latter and the human rights of Palestinians.

Also Read | A ceasefire will not prevent the Iran war’s economic harm

What Saudi Arabia urged the White House after Al-Qaeda’s terror attacks of 9/11, that West Asia’s post-1948 crisis needs to be resolved, taken as badly timed then, may need reiteration for enduring peace. Israel’s war on Gaza may have shifted global opinion in that direction.

Now it’s for today’s US leadership to attempt what even Nobel peace laureates failed to achieve, a win-win in West Asia, before China spies an opening.

Also Read | The US-Iran deal: a pause at best while thorny differences persist
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | From lose-lose to win-win in West Asia: can Trump do what past presidents couldn’t?
Read Next Story