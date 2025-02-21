Mint Quick Edit | White House video of chained deportees hits a new low
Summary
- Posted by the White House, the clip apparently aims to evoke an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), but its cling-clang sound of shackles makes us wonder where the US is headed.
Some stuff on social media is too disturbing to be put down to just a strange sense of humour. Take a recent video clip titled “ASMR: Illegal Deportation Flight," a 41-second recording posted by the White House on its Instagram and X accounts. It depicts US deportees being patted down, shackled and boarded on a plane. But the point of it, as the title suggests, is the soundtrack—the heavy cling-clang of chains, in all its jarring menace.