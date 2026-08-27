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Mint Quick Edit | Who controls the energy world’s most famous chokepoint? What oil prices say

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read27 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The market’s response reveals who it sees in control of that vital sea passage: Iran or the US.
The market’s response reveals who it sees in control of that vital sea passage: Iran or the US.(AFP)
Summary

Crude oil market prices have fallen in recent days. News of America’s latest effort to isolate Iran’s economy was outweighed by that of Iran’s talks with Oman on maritime passage in and out of the Gulf. What to make of this?

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Tighter US economic sanctions designed to squash Iran’s economy ought to have worsened global energy-supply anxiety. Yet, the oil market has shown signs of relief in recent days.

Tighter US economic sanctions designed to squash Iran’s economy ought to have worsened global energy-supply anxiety. Yet, the oil market has shown signs of relief in recent days.

Notwithstanding US President Donald Trump having claimed the Strait of Hormuz as US territory, crude oil prices slumped below the $90 per barrel mark after Iran and Oman said they had discussed joint operation of a shipping path through the contested strait. Brent crude oil dropped about 6% in two days to $85 per barrel on Wednesday.

Notwithstanding US President Donald Trump having claimed the Strait of Hormuz as US territory, crude oil prices slumped below the $90 per barrel mark after Iran and Oman said they had discussed joint operation of a shipping path through the contested strait. Brent crude oil dropped about 6% in two days to $85 per barrel on Wednesday.

The market’s response reveals who it sees in control of that vital sea passage: Iran or the US. America’s blockade of Iranian trade is in place, of course, but China’s rejection of US efforts to isolate Iran have made its isolation unlikely.

With Trump now focused on US mid-term polls due in November, observers are watching for signs of a shift in the global balance of power. The stance taken by Beijing signals confidence in keeping its access to Iranian energy intact, which may mean shadow fleets and encrypted dealings.

But when will the Gulf’s crude flows return to pre-war levels? That depends on how the dust eventually settles on the war that broke out six months ago.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Who controls the energy world’s most famous chokepoint? What oil prices say

Mint Quick Edit | Who controls the energy world’s most famous chokepoint? What oil prices say

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read27 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The market’s response reveals who it sees in control of that vital sea passage: Iran or the US.
The market’s response reveals who it sees in control of that vital sea passage: Iran or the US.(AFP)
Summary

Crude oil market prices have fallen in recent days. News of America’s latest effort to isolate Iran’s economy was outweighed by that of Iran’s talks with Oman on maritime passage in and out of the Gulf. What to make of this?

Gift this article

Tighter US economic sanctions designed to squash Iran’s economy ought to have worsened global energy-supply anxiety. Yet, the oil market has shown signs of relief in recent days.

Tighter US economic sanctions designed to squash Iran’s economy ought to have worsened global energy-supply anxiety. Yet, the oil market has shown signs of relief in recent days.

Notwithstanding US President Donald Trump having claimed the Strait of Hormuz as US territory, crude oil prices slumped below the $90 per barrel mark after Iran and Oman said they had discussed joint operation of a shipping path through the contested strait. Brent crude oil dropped about 6% in two days to $85 per barrel on Wednesday.

Notwithstanding US President Donald Trump having claimed the Strait of Hormuz as US territory, crude oil prices slumped below the $90 per barrel mark after Iran and Oman said they had discussed joint operation of a shipping path through the contested strait. Brent crude oil dropped about 6% in two days to $85 per barrel on Wednesday.

The market’s response reveals who it sees in control of that vital sea passage: Iran or the US. America’s blockade of Iranian trade is in place, of course, but China’s rejection of US efforts to isolate Iran have made its isolation unlikely.

With Trump now focused on US mid-term polls due in November, observers are watching for signs of a shift in the global balance of power. The stance taken by Beijing signals confidence in keeping its access to Iranian energy intact, which may mean shadow fleets and encrypted dealings.

But when will the Gulf’s crude flows return to pre-war levels? That depends on how the dust eventually settles on the war that broke out six months ago.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Who controls the energy world’s most famous chokepoint? What oil prices say
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