Mint Quick Edit | Who owns LinkedIn: Bill Gates? Satya Nadella? Ryan Roslansky?
Summary
- Many managers in LinkedIn’s management hierarchy all the way to the US, including platform-owner Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella, were fined by the registrar under India’s corporate affairs ministry for failing to comply with ‘significant beneficial owner’ (SBO) rules. Who might its SBOs be?
Who would one associate Microsoft’s ownership with? Nine people out of 10 would think of Bill Gates. He founded the company, after all, though he owns only a tiny slice of it today, with over two-thirds held by institutions. In 2016, Microsoft bought LinkedIn.