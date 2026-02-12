Mint Quick Edit | Why an end to India’s gold ETF rush may be good for its economy
Retail investors flocked last month to gold ETFs, putting more money in these than they put in equity mutual funds, just before the metal’s price fell off its peak. For the economy’s sake, let’s hope last month’s gold frenzy was just a blip.
The typical story of retail investors joining market rallies at their fag end might be playing out in gold, with its exchange traded funds (ETFs) recording a late gush of inflows. In January, these reached ₹24,040 crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India, up several fold from ₹3,742 crore as recently as in November.