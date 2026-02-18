The agenda for French President Emmanuel Macron’s India visit this week is expansive, with everything from the shape of global AI rules to the Russia-Ukraine war up for talks. What takes the spotlight, though, is the reported deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets (plus munitions) that India wants to buy from France for $40 billion. It would involve some of these 4.5-generation aircraft being made in India, with others being delivered in fly-away state.
Mint Quick Edit | Why India’s Rafale deal with France has been called the ‘deal of the century’
SummaryThe highlight of French President Macron’s visit to India is a $40 billion deal for 114 Rafale jets and other arms. It’s a win-win for both countries in various ways—some obvious, others not.
