Mint Quick Edit | Why India’s Rafale deal with France has been called the ‘deal of the century’

Why India's Rafale deal with France has been called the 'deal of the century'

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read18 Feb 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The agenda for French President Emmanuel Macron’s India visit this week includes a deal for Rafale fighter jets.
Summary
The highlight of French President Macron’s visit to India is a $40 billion deal for 114 Rafale jets and other arms. It’s a win-win for both countries in various ways—some obvious, others not.

The agenda for French President Emmanuel Macron’s India visit this week is expansive, with everything from the shape of global AI rules to the Russia-Ukraine war up for talks. What takes the spotlight, though, is the reported deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets (plus munitions) that India wants to buy from France for $40 billion. It would involve some of these 4.5-generation aircraft being made in India, with others being delivered in fly-away state.

Christophe Jaffrelot, an India expert at the Sciences Po Center for International Studies in Paris, is reported to have described it as the “contract of the century.” It would clearly mark a major moment in mutual ties. It will help India diversify its military imports, while France could count on India’s defence market as it expands.

The US has also been keen to supply India with fighter jets, but its apparent reluctance to transfer technology for local manufacturing may have come in the way of sealing a mutually acceptable deal.

This may not mean that arms purchases from the US are unlikely. Should India opt to expand its imports from the US, then armoury might be on New Delhi’s shopping list. For now, it’s Rafale all the way.

