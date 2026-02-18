Mint Quick Edit | Why India’s Rafale deal with France has been called the ‘deal of the century’

The agenda for French President Emmanuel Macron’s India visit this week is expansive, with everything from the shape of global AI rules to the Russia-Ukraine war up for talks. What takes the spotlight, though, is the reported deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets (plus munitions) that India wants to buy from France for $40 billion. It would involve some of these 4.5-generation aircraft being made in India, with others being delivered in fly-away state.