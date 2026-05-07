The weak performance of Indian shares hasn’t just dampened wealth creation, it has also put India’s stock market at risk of being overtaken in terms of capitalization by the bourses of smaller economies.
Mint Quick Edit | Why does India’s stock market cap have Taiwan’s and South Korea’s snapping at its heels?
SummaryTaiwan and South Korea have ‘AI plays’ while India doesn’t, as global investors see it. Should this reshape equity investment flows? And if that’s just the way it is, does it call for an Indian response?
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