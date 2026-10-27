Mint Quick Edit | India's winters have been heating up—Here's why that matters

The prospect of an exceptional El Niño effect has raised concerns about water availability, and clouded prospects for the winter crop in India. A delayed or warmer winter would also mean higher energy bills as fans and air conditioners run longer across the country.
However, the El Niño effect may only be partially responsible for warmer temperatures. Winter temperatures have been rising steadily since the beginning of the 20th century, according to an analysis of India Meteorological Department data by Data For India, a public data platform. Between 1901 and 2024, winter temperatures increased at an estimated 0.07° Celsius per decade.