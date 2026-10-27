Mint Quick Edit | India's winters have been heating up—Here's why that matters

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read27 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
logo
Warmer winters have become much more frequent since the turn of the century.(Hindustan Times)
Summary
Hot summers and unpredictable monsoons take a heavy toll on lives and livelihoods, but warmer winters extract an economic price too. Here's why this aspect of climate change needs to be studied more—and how it affects India's economy.

The prospect of an exceptional El Niño effect has raised concerns about water availability, and clouded prospects for the winter crop in India. A delayed or warmer winter would also mean higher energy bills as fans and air conditioners run longer across the country.

However, the El Niño effect may only be partially responsible for warmer temperatures. Winter temperatures have been rising steadily since the beginning of the 20th century, according to an analysis of India Meteorological Department data by Data For India, a public data platform. Between 1901 and 2024, winter temperatures increased at an estimated 0.07° Celsius per decade.

Warmer winters have become much more frequent since the turn of the century, the analysis shows. The volatility in temperatures has also increased during this period. Some winters have been exceptionally warm. Others have been exceptionally cold. During the transition phase between summer and winter, night time temperatures have risen faster than day time temperatures.

The climate change discourse in the country has tended to focus largely on heat stress during the summers, and the volatility in rainfall during the monsoons.

Other aspects of climate change deserve greater attention. Erratic winter temperatures can impact cropping patterns and make rural incomes more volatile. Warmer nights in the transition between summer and winter could disrupt sleep patterns. The impact of these changes needs to be studied more closely.

About the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.