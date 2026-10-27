Mint Quick Edit | India's winters have been heating up—Here's why that matters

The prospect of an exceptional El Niño effect has raised concerns about water availability, and clouded prospects for the winter crop in India. A delayed or warmer winter would also mean higher energy bills as fans and air conditioners run longer across the country.
The prospect of an exceptional El Niño effect has raised concerns about water availability, and clouded prospects for the winter crop in India. A delayed or warmer winter would also mean higher energy bills as fans and air conditioners run longer across the country.
However, the El Niño effect may only be partially responsible for warmer temperatures. Winter temperatures have been rising steadily since the beginning of the 20th century, according to an analysis of India Meteorological Department data by Data For India, a public data platform. Between 1901 and 2024, winter temperatures increased at an estimated 0.07° Celsius per decade.
However, the El Niño effect may only be partially responsible for warmer temperatures. Winter temperatures have been rising steadily since the beginning of the 20th century, according to an analysis of India Meteorological Department data by Data For India, a public data platform. Between 1901 and 2024, winter temperatures increased at an estimated 0.07° Celsius per decade.
Warmer winters have become much more frequent since the turn of the century, the analysis shows. The volatility in temperatures has also increased during this period. Some winters have been exceptionally warm. Others have been exceptionally cold. During the transition phase between summer and winter, night time temperatures have risen faster than day time temperatures.
The climate change discourse in the country has tended to focus largely on heat stress during the summers, and the volatility in rainfall during the monsoons.
Other aspects of climate change deserve greater attention. Erratic winter temperatures can impact cropping patterns and make rural incomes more volatile. Warmer nights in the transition between summer and winter could disrupt sleep patterns. The impact of these changes needs to be studied more closely.