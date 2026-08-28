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Mint Quick Edit | Digital toss up: why the evolution of virtual money is loaded in favour of the e-rupee

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read28 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Stablecoins like India’s digital currency are loyal to the monetary system.
Stablecoins like India’s digital currency are loyal to the monetary system.(Reuters)
Summary

While India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been a resounding success, it’s still crypto that holds currency experts agog—Bitcoin’s rebellious pitch in particular. As for the future of authorized money, RBI’s e-rupee is a good bet. Let’s get it right.

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India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was launched in 2016. Ten years on, UPI boasts of 240 billion annual bank-to-bank transfers, with their total value raring to rival nominal GDP.

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was launched in 2016. Ten years on, UPI boasts of 240 billion annual bank-to-bank transfers, with their total value raring to rival nominal GDP.

Stupendous as its success has been, the world of digital money remains obsessed with crypto. Bitcoin, the archetypal example, was a rebellion against folly-prone human control of money supply. Its launch pitch, drafted under a pseudonym, made an elegant case for an open ledger run by an algorithm.

Stupendous as its success has been, the world of digital money remains obsessed with crypto. Bitcoin, the archetypal example, was a rebellion against folly-prone human control of money supply. Its launch pitch, drafted under a pseudonym, made an elegant case for an open ledger run by an algorithm.

In a nutshell, its confidence winner was this: just as a coin loaded in favour of one side—let’s call it integrity—that’s tossed multiple times will move the outcome tally towards the coin’s bias, so will honest actors drive out the bad ones as online transactions multiply. All it takes is the computer power of the former to outweigh the latter’s.

Stablecoins like India’s digital currency are loyal to the monetary system, which is welcome, but for them to serve as earplugs that block out crypto’s siren call, the classic do-not-debase rule applies.

Also, they may need to offer cash-like anonymity, the need for which has survived the ages too. While UPI is wonderful, money itself looks likely to evolve the e-rupee way.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Digital toss up: why the evolution of virtual money is loaded in favour of the e-rupee

Mint Quick Edit | Digital toss up: why the evolution of virtual money is loaded in favour of the e-rupee

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read28 Aug 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Stablecoins like India’s digital currency are loyal to the monetary system.
Stablecoins like India’s digital currency are loyal to the monetary system.(Reuters)
Summary

While India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been a resounding success, it’s still crypto that holds currency experts agog—Bitcoin’s rebellious pitch in particular. As for the future of authorized money, RBI’s e-rupee is a good bet. Let’s get it right.

Gift this article

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was launched in 2016. Ten years on, UPI boasts of 240 billion annual bank-to-bank transfers, with their total value raring to rival nominal GDP.

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was launched in 2016. Ten years on, UPI boasts of 240 billion annual bank-to-bank transfers, with their total value raring to rival nominal GDP.

Stupendous as its success has been, the world of digital money remains obsessed with crypto. Bitcoin, the archetypal example, was a rebellion against folly-prone human control of money supply. Its launch pitch, drafted under a pseudonym, made an elegant case for an open ledger run by an algorithm.

Stupendous as its success has been, the world of digital money remains obsessed with crypto. Bitcoin, the archetypal example, was a rebellion against folly-prone human control of money supply. Its launch pitch, drafted under a pseudonym, made an elegant case for an open ledger run by an algorithm.

In a nutshell, its confidence winner was this: just as a coin loaded in favour of one side—let’s call it integrity—that’s tossed multiple times will move the outcome tally towards the coin’s bias, so will honest actors drive out the bad ones as online transactions multiply. All it takes is the computer power of the former to outweigh the latter’s.

Stablecoins like India’s digital currency are loyal to the monetary system, which is welcome, but for them to serve as earplugs that block out crypto’s siren call, the classic do-not-debase rule applies.

Also, they may need to offer cash-like anonymity, the need for which has survived the ages too. While UPI is wonderful, money itself looks likely to evolve the e-rupee way.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Digital toss up: why the evolution of virtual money is loaded in favour of the e-rupee
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