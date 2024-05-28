Mint Quick Edit | Will heat deliver a torrential monsoon this year?
Summary
- While many parts of India are reeling under a heatwave, IMD expects above-normal rainfall during 2024’s rainy season. There’s also a Pacific pivot away from El Nino that may mean more rain. Hopefully inflation control will be easier.
While many parts of India are reeling under a heatwave, it’s a matter of relief that monsoon rain prospects this year are bright. The country is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the June-September rainy season, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.