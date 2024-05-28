Mint Quick Edit | Will heat deliver a torrential monsoon this year?

We can expect some easing after 30 May, according to the weather department. A hotter-than-usual landmass creates air vacuums that draw monsoon winds with even more suction force from above the seas. This time, another factor might be in play: a pivot in the Pacific Ocean from El Niño to La Niña. If it happens soon enough, it could possibly spell an even wetter season. How various forces interact is hard to predict, but inflation control seems likely to be less of a headache this year.