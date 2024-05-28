Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Will heat deliver a torrential monsoon this year?

Mint Quick Edit | Will heat deliver a torrential monsoon this year?

Livemint

  • While many parts of India are reeling under a heatwave, IMD expects above-normal rainfall during 2024’s rainy season. There’s also a Pacific pivot away from El Nino that may mean more rain. Hopefully inflation control will be easier.

By IMD’s measure, rainfall will be 106% of the long-period average, with a model error of 4%.

While many parts of India are reeling under a heatwave, it’s a matter of relief that monsoon rain prospects this year are bright. The country is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the June-September rainy season, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

While many parts of India are reeling under a heatwave, it’s a matter of relief that monsoon rain prospects this year are bright. The country is expected to receive above-normal rainfall during the June-September rainy season, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

By IMD’s measure, rainfall will be 106% of the long-period average, with a model error of 4%. To be sure, Mohapatra’s statement only reiterates what the IMD had predicted earlier. But extreme heat conditions had led to questions if the forecast needed revision. Temperatures have soared to nearly 50° Celsius in parts of northwest India, with the mercury looking up for the next few days.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

By IMD’s measure, rainfall will be 106% of the long-period average, with a model error of 4%. To be sure, Mohapatra’s statement only reiterates what the IMD had predicted earlier. But extreme heat conditions had led to questions if the forecast needed revision. Temperatures have soared to nearly 50° Celsius in parts of northwest India, with the mercury looking up for the next few days.

Also read: IMD retains above normal monsoon forecast, June temperature seen to be above normal

We can expect some easing after 30 May, according to the weather department. A hotter-than-usual landmass creates air vacuums that draw monsoon winds with even more suction force from above the seas. This time, another factor might be in play: a pivot in the Pacific Ocean from El Niño to La Niña. If it happens soon enough, it could possibly spell an even wetter season. How various forces interact is hard to predict, but inflation control seems likely to be less of a headache this year.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.