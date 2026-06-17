Mint Quick Edit | WPI revision: why India can expect to keep better track of wholesale prices

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read17 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Since the rejigged wholesale price index uses ‘gross value of output’ over ‘net traded value,’ it reflects price patterns at the production level more closely.(HT)
Summary
That WPI inflation was near double digits in May wasn’t a surprise, given the war, but what’s notable is how this price tracker has been tweaked as part of its base-year reset. Curiosity, though, hovers around India’s new producer price index (PPI).

A shortfall in rainfall so far this monsoon threatens to push up already-hot prices in India. Inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) rose to 9.7% in May.

This reading is from an updated index that replaces 2011-12 with 2022-23 as its base year, uses a basket of 957 items instead of 697 earlier and can boast of methodological tweaks that capture price levels better.

Also Read | US-Iran peace pact may boost India's economic outlook, soften inflation

As the rejigged WPI uses ‘gross value of output’ over ‘net traded value,’ it reflects price patterns at the production level more closely. Other measures reduce index volatility and plug data gaps well.

Also Read | CPI reset: How India’s macro data update could improve policy outcomes

The government also launched a set of producer price and service indices. Of these, an output producer price index (PPI) is expected to play a significant role as an indicator, even as other new indices are gradually enriched with data feeds.

Also Read | Good news for RBI: Inflation data to reflect consumption more accurately

Overall, we can expect inflation measurements to get more accurate. For now, India has price pressures to deal with. Retail inflation rose above 3.9% last month. Prospects of peace in West Asia hold out the hope of a return to energy-market normalcy after this year’s oil shock. Yet, since India’s relief path remains hazy, this episode of price instability could prove more than transitory.

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