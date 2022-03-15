Mint is excited to introduce for its subscribers an exclusive offering that will help them navigate an increasingly complex world. Mint SnapView combines the best elements of explainers and commentary to offer perspectives about a developing or recent news development.

We take a view so that you are nudged to shape your own view—in agreement or disagreement.

We aim to react to and encapsulate news developments in an insightful piece within 3 to 4 hours of the news break.

Sometimes we argue, at times we disagree, and many a times, we forecast what’s going to happen. We don’t hesitate to support constructive policies and decisions and we don’t shy away from opposing those we deem sloppy or ruinous.

Here are some of our recent pieces to offer you a flavour of what Mint SnapView is about. Once you make it a habit, you’ll realise why there’s no need to wait for the next day’s newspaper to know what to think.

Will IndiGo’s promoters part ways?

What the humble gherkin teaches us about farm policy

What could the leadership rejig mean for Samsung in India?

Madam Nirmala Sitharaman: Let tech start-ups list overseas directly

The coming LIC IPO should reward its old policy holders

Haryana’s local job reservation move is short-sighted and unhelpful

Papads are telling us an important story about GST complexity

India’s telecom reforms are state extortion by another name

What Chandra’s reappointment means for Tata Sons

What are the war clouds over Ukraine really about?

Read all SnapView pieces here.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!