There is something uncomfortable about watching Mirzapur: The Movie, which arrived in theatres on 4 September to do brisk business. The franchise has travelled a long way from its OTT screen to become a cultural phenomenon, with its familiar cocktail of guns, blood, revenge, power and the language of bhaukaal. But this time, I found myself viewing its violence differently, perhaps because we have been seeing more off-screen violence too.
'Mirzapur' holds up a mirror to society—but is violence getting normalized in India?
SummaryIn the film 'Mirzapur,' violence is a spectacle. The same can be said of a viral video of a woman biker attacked on a Gurugram street. The link between what a society watches and how it behaves is complex, but routine spectacles of brutality, especially against women, mustn’t normalize it.
There is something uncomfortable about watching Mirzapur: The Movie, which arrived in theatres on 4 September to do brisk business. The franchise has travelled a long way from its OTT screen to become a cultural phenomenon, with its familiar cocktail of guns, blood, revenge, power and the language of bhaukaal. But this time, I found myself viewing its violence differently, perhaps because we have been seeing more off-screen violence too.
About the Author
Tulsi Jayakumar is a faculty member, researcher, and writer whose work sits at the intersection of economics, family business, and strategy. With over three decades of experience in management education, she teaches microeconomics, macroeconomics and behavioural economics while working closely with business families across India on issues of governance, succession, and professionalisation.<br><br>Her work applies an economic lens to real-world business contexts—examining how incentives, market structures, and institutional frameworks shape firm behaviour, particularly in family-owned enterprises that dominate large parts of the Indian economy. She also writes on macroeconomic trends and policy shifts, interpreting their implications for firms, industries, and entrepreneurial decision-making. She has authored multiple teaching cases published with leading global repositories, and her writing spans academic journals and practitioner-focused platforms.<br><br>For Mint’s readers, she writes at the intersection of markets, management, and policy—translating economic ideas into insights on competition, strategy, and decision-making in contemporary India, from platform businesses to legacy family firms navigating disruption and governance challenges. She enjoys turning complex business dilemmas into accessible narratives, both for the expert and the layperson. Outside her professional work, she enjoys travelling, reading and cooking—not necessarily in that order.
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