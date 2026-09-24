'Mirzapur' holds up a mirror to society—but is violence getting normalized in India?

There is something uncomfortable about watching Mirzapur: The Movie, which arrived in theatres on 4 September to do brisk business. The franchise has travelled a long way from its OTT screen to become a cultural phenomenon, with its familiar cocktail of guns, blood, revenge, power and the language of bhaukaal. But this time, I found myself viewing its violence differently, perhaps because we have been seeing more off-screen violence too.
There is something uncomfortable about watching Mirzapur: The Movie, which arrived in theatres on 4 September to do brisk business. The franchise has travelled a long way from its OTT screen to become a cultural phenomenon, with its familiar cocktail of guns, blood, revenge, power and the language of bhaukaal. But this time, I found myself viewing its violence differently, perhaps because we have been seeing more off-screen violence too.
Consider what happened on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road this week. A woman biker was allegedly chased by a car before it rammed into her motorcycle, throwing her onto the road. The video went viral. The accused, a 33-year-old gym owner and former kabaddi player, was arrested in Rajasthan after being on the run; police later added an attempt-to-murder charge and legal provisions related to stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman.
Due process should establish the facts. But watching the footage soon after Mirzapur creates an unsettling association, not because the film causes such behaviour, which would be simplistic, but because both inhabit a world where power is expressed through intimidation and the assumption that others’ rights can just be overridden.
In Mirzapur, violence is a spectacle, a language of masculinity and power. The gun, the beating, the threat, the humiliation, the assertion of control over women and territory are woven into the story’s grammar.
To be fair, the women of Mirzapur are hardly all powerless. Golu, Beena and Madhuri have shown real agency, part of why the series was compelling. Yet, the larger universe stays deeply male: men hold the guns, command the territory and largely decide the terms on which women exercise power. Even reviews of the new film have noted the marginalization of its female characters amid the return of guns, blood and male ego.
Psychologists and media scholars have long studied what repeated exposure to mediated violence does to audiences. One strand concerns desensitization—reduced emotional responsiveness and diminished empathy for victims.
A 2006 study by Linz et al (bit.ly/4rw4Uq2) found that men repeatedly exposed to violent films later showed less sympathy towards victims of sexual assault. Mullin and Linz (bit.ly/4dvyaXY) found that such exposure can increase men’s acceptance of violence against women.
That doesn’t mean someone who watches Mirzapur on Friday might suddenly turn violent on Saturday. The relationship between media consumption and behaviour is far more complicated. Audiences interpret what they watch; norms, family and institutions all matter. Media exposure can also cut the other way. Research in India has found it associated with greater female empowerment.
The worry is not that some forms of cinema may create criminals, but whether, in an already violent society, entertainment might make violence feel ordinary. We increasingly consume violence as content, with a road-rage incident going viral as a 30-second video, a murder becoming a reel and a horrific crime becoming a TV debate followed by thousands of comments and reposts. We watch, react and scroll.
Something similar happens with the representation of women. When women’s bodies are used as visual currency and male aggression is shown as virility, it blurs the boundaries of what’s normal, funny or shocking. These can shift without anyone noticing.
Scholars have long argued that treating women primarily as bodies for observation or sexual use reinforces gender inequality, and that the way violence against women is framed can reinforce, rather than challenge, assumptions about male dominance and female responsibility.
Which brings me back to the Gurugram biker. Whatever the legal determination of intent, there is something disturbing about a woman having to worry that refusing to stop for a group of men could escalate into physical violence. Her motorcycle, her body and the road became part of a contest over male control. While that is not Mirzapur, the emotional grammar is familiar.
This may be the uncomfortable mirror the film holds up to us as consumers of entertainment. The franchise did not invent violence or misogyny; it reflects real social realities and, in exaggerated form, gives them dramatic currency. The question is what happens when that mirror is held up so often that we stop being shocked by what it reflects.
There is another irony here. The film is about the collapse of institutions and the triumph of informal power, where the rule of law is weak, fear acts as currency and violence fills the vacuum. Yet, the real world depends on our refusal to accept such an order as normal. While watching too much violence is one thing, becoming too good at watching it is a problem.
Even members of a society saturated with violent imagery can tell fiction apart from reality. Society’s test is whether, when violence moves from screens to the roads we drive home on, we still experience it as violence and not as another piece of content waiting to go viral.
The author is professor, economics, and executive director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at Bhavan’s SPJIMR.