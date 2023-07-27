Miss World is welcome: It’ll help expose a myth

Miss World is welcome: It’ll help expose a myth3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Beauty contests are clearly good for lucre but it is liberty that must lead us to roll out a pink carpet for them. Just don’t forget to pass the mike along to critics of what these gigs are about
News of the Miss World beauty pageant to be held in India this year after a 27-year gap has so far evoked only muted murmurs. Maybe we are spoilt for choice with public spectacles. Back in 1996, host-city Bangalore had erupted in protests that got police onto the streets and featured self-immolation bids aimed at halting the show. That year’s contest for this glittery crown was held amid tight security, with its swimsuit round banished to Seychelles in order to calm local sensibilities. Maybe the country at large has matured since then, a theory whose fragility is easily exposed by a random look around. Or perhaps three decades of globalization and wide access to the online world have lulled folks and diverted outrage. We can rank all these theories by whimsy, just as we often do while picking stocks—which made Keynes liken the stock market to a beauty contest. Today, there’s a literal parallel in profits of business made off sponsored ideals of good looks. Yet, as India’s countdown begins to an event that can count the word ‘bikini’ redefined in non-nuclear terms as its biggest achievement, it’s clear that our Miss World debate was left unsettled.