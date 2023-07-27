Miss World is welcome: It’ll help expose a myth

News of the Miss World beauty pageant to be held in India this year after a 27-year gap has so far evoked only muted murmurs. Maybe we are spoilt for choice with public spectacles. Back in 1996, host-city Bangalore had erupted in protests that got police onto the streets and featured self-immolation bids aimed at halting the show. That year’s contest for this glittery crown was held amid tight security, with its swimsuit round banished to Seychelles in order to calm local sensibilities. Maybe the country at large has matured since then, a theory whose fragility is easily exposed by a random look around. Or perhaps three decades of globalization and wide access to the online world have lulled folks and diverted outrage. We can rank all these theories by whimsy, just as we often do while picking stocks—which made Keynes liken the stock market to a beauty contest. Today, there’s a literal parallel in profits of business made off sponsored ideals of good looks. Yet, as India’s countdown begins to an event that can count the word ‘bikini’ redefined in non-nuclear terms as its biggest achievement, it’s clear that our Miss World debate was left unsettled.

Back then, as now, easily dismissed was the charge of it being some sort of cultural assault or sign of moral depravity. With eager participants, such a pageant falls afoul of neither our laws nor norms. Our democracy favours diversity in social spaces and no aspect of it should be barred on flimsy grounds. An Indian emphasis on looks has swollen since the 1990s, beauty parlours have sprouted even in remote regions, and countless livelihoods depend on a beauty-industrial complex that also helps fill our tax coffers. However, it isn’t the job creation and fiscal gains of fanned aspirations that justify Miss World, welcome though these are. Rather than lucre, it is liberty that must let the contest be held freely. Under Article 21, anyone who volunteers to be judged in such a manner is free to go ahead, just as anyone who wants to watch, promote or make money off it is. Within the constraints of law, nobody should interfere with the liberties being exercised on stage, no matter how flaky the concept being promoted is.

One way to engage with the vanity of foppery is through films like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which attempts a ‘meta’ story for self-reflection on the irony of an iconic doll in a world where female agency can’t survive a patriarchy held in place by the pursuit of profit. For an analysis of how women are routinely objectified, sexualized and socially conditioned to go along with an elaborate plot against gender equality, one could read books like Naomi Wolf’s The Beauty Myth, which critiques the control sought over women’s looks, bodies and behaviour by a social construct called ‘beauty’ held up for everyone to either aspire to or suffer inadequacy on account of. India has voices of its own pointing out a false consciousness induced by interests out to subjugate the will of women. So long as beauty contests exist, they will face well-aimed flak for perpetuating the problem. Their format brazenly ranks contestants on thinly veiled criteria drawn from old notions of the media age that are both nebulous and obvious. As the record shows, the synthetic royalty of Miss World is conferred by how well one fits a particular Western mould, with other people presumably placed by its global reckoner in descending order. As something light and plastic, a caricature to entertain us, let a pink carpet be rolled out. But let’s hand the mike to critics.