Miss World is welcome: It’ll help expose a myth

One way to engage with the vanity of foppery is through films like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which attempts a ‘meta’ story for self-reflection on the irony of an iconic doll in a world where female agency can’t survive a patriarchy held in place by the pursuit of profit. For an analysis of how women are routinely objectified, sexualized and socially conditioned to go along with an elaborate plot against gender equality, one could read books like Naomi Wolf’s The Beauty Myth, which critiques the control sought over women’s looks, bodies and behaviour by a social construct called ‘beauty’ held up for everyone to either aspire to or suffer inadequacy on account of. India has voices of its own pointing out a false consciousness induced by interests out to subjugate the will of women. So long as beauty contests exist, they will face well-aimed flak for perpetuating the problem. Their format brazenly ranks contestants on thinly veiled criteria drawn from old notions of the media age that are both nebulous and obvious. As the record shows, the synthetic royalty of Miss World is conferred by how well one fits a particular Western mould, with other people presumably placed by its global reckoner in descending order. As something light and plastic, a caricature to entertain us, let a pink carpet be rolled out. But let’s hand the mike to critics.

