Agents and employees representing banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) have been known to frequently push inappropriate products on hapless customers in their zeal to boost sales and rake in the commissions that come with them.
To curb mis-selling, RBI should get banks to reward customer-orientation
SummaryBank staff and sales agents have been mis-selling insurance and other financial packages. While the banking regulator RBI is acting against the menace, it should ask banks to recraft incentive structures to push products that customers actually need. Tech systems could help.
Agents and employees representing banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) have been known to frequently push inappropriate products on hapless customers in their zeal to boost sales and rake in the commissions that come with them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More