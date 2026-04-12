To curb mis-selling, RBI should get banks to reward customer-orientation

The proposed amendments stipulate that banks and NBFCs must have policies in place to ensure that their incentives do not encourage staff to push sales by resorting to mis-selling. They also propose that banks must have a policy to compensate customers in the event of mis-selling. RBI has thus acknowledged that incentives are one of the causes of mis-selling, but it has not actually ordered banks and NBFCs to stop dangling these carrots before their staff and agents.