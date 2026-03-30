The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently issued draft amendments to its Responsible Business Conduct Regulations. These cover the advertising, marketing and sales of financial products and services by banks, non-bank financial companies and other all-India financial institutions either by their own staff or by direct sales or marketing agents.
Mis-selling malaise: RBI's recent proposals are welcome but not enough to curb malpractices
SummaryRBI’s proposals make a strong start against the mis-selling of financial products by banks, but key gaps could let dubious practices persist. Without clear standards, faster redressal and tighter coordination across regulators, curbing rampant malpractices may prove difficult.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently issued draft amendments to its Responsible Business Conduct Regulations. These cover the advertising, marketing and sales of financial products and services by banks, non-bank financial companies and other all-India financial institutions either by their own staff or by direct sales or marketing agents.
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