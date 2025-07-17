CAFE puzzle: Tailpipes must not get to wag India’s car market
India’s proposed CAFE norms will disadvantage makers of small cars unless we rethink the formula for carbon targets. We shouldn’t let policy distort incentives in favour of big vehicles. Here’s a formula that could work.
A controversy is raging in the Indian automobile industry over what India’s new norms for Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) should be. Maruti Suzuki has said the current proposals are unfair to makers of small cars, while the rest of the industry—makers of bigger cars, mostly, including EVs—seems to support the CAFE-2 norms proposed for 2027-28 onwards and CAFE-3 five years later.